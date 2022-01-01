Go
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market

Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market upholds the values of community, equity, and earth stewardship in its offerings and interactions. We offer delicious, locally-sourced comfort foods designed for omnivores & vegetarians alike. The bar serves seasonal, craft cocktails, and small-batch wine and beer. Our market is stocked with urban-farmed produce, organic dairy, meats, prepared foods, meal kits, and retail items.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2200 Oxford St • $$

Avg 4.2 (5227 reviews)

Popular Items

English Pea Salad$14.00
peas & shoots, bloomsdale spinach, ricotta, purple daikon, mint, Meyer lemon, malt vinegar (v*)
Marin Sun Farms Cheese Burger$18.00
Marin Sun Farms ground beef, lettuce, caramelized onions, house pickles, Grazier’s sharp white cheddar, aioli, Acme pain de mie bun served with fries.
Large Local Lettuces$10.00
local lettuces, shaved vegetables, golden balsamic vinaigrette (gf, v)
Falafel Burger$18.00
chickpea falafel, pickled zucchini, sesame-vegetable slaw, dill-cucumber yogurt, pumpkin seed pesto, pain de mie bun, house-cut fries (gf*, v*)
served with fries.
French Fries$6.00
Hand-cut Chipperbec potatoes served w/ side of ketchup (gf, v)
Spicy Tomato Pizza$20.00
house tomato sauce, chopped olives & capers, cashew puree, garlic-chili oil, chili flake, parsley (v, n, sp*)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2200 Oxford St

Berkeley CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
