Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market upholds the values of community, equity, and earth stewardship in its offerings and interactions. We offer delicious, locally-sourced comfort foods designed for omnivores & vegetarians alike. The bar serves seasonal, craft cocktails, and small-batch wine and beer. Our market is stocked with urban-farmed produce, organic dairy, meats, prepared foods, meal kits, and retail items.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
2200 Oxford St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2200 Oxford St
Berkeley CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rose Pizzeria - Berkeley
Pizza place serving quality delicious pizza, salads, appetizers & desserts. We also serve fun wine & beer.
Fire Wings Berkeley
Come in and enjoy!
Jupiter
The East Bay's most popular brew house,
serving wood-fired pizzas & handcrafted beer in a German style Beer Garden.
Heroic Italian
Dedicated to the Modern Italian Sandwich, Pasta, and Pinsa with a side of wine.
We only use imported Italian cold cuts and cheeses, organic house made relishes and fresh bread toasted to order. In addition, Heroic Italian features an exciting menu of innovative, Italian salads made with all organic greens.