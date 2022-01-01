Gathered
Local family owned and operated farm to table restaurant.
830 N spokane street #3
Location
830 N spokane street #3
Post Falls ID
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hayden Ranch Steakhouse
Come enjoy high quality food in a comfortable Northwest atmosphere.
River City Lanes
Eat. Play. Bowl!
Sawmill Grille & Spirits
Come in and enjoy!
Big Bear Deli and Brews
Come in and enjoy!