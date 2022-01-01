Go
Toast

Gati Thai Bistro

Come on in and enjoy!

12 POST OFFICE AVE • $$

Avg 4.6 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Street Fried Rice$14.95
Brown Rice$2.50
Crispy Spring Rolls$7.95
Rice Soup$5.95
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$14.95
Beef Panang Curry$18.95
Grilled Pork$9.95
Caramelized Duck$23.95
Pad Thai$14.95
Dumplings$8.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

12 POST OFFICE AVE

Andover MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Elm Square Oyster Company

No reviews yet

An award-winning gastropub that is a treat for the eyes and the stomach. We are a scratch kitchen, making all of our sauces, seasonings, and condiments from scratch.  Everything from the ketchup to the ground beef, soups to sea salt is made in-house. Come in and enjoy!

LaRosa's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sauce Andolinis 15sx

No reviews yet

Addictive Burgers and Spicy Wings in Downtown Andover.

Thai Sweet Basil

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston