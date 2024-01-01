Baby back ribs in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg restaurants that serve baby back ribs
The Baht
122 Spruce Lane, Gatlinburg
|BABY BACK RIBS
|$15.00
Fried Marinated baby back ribs with Chef special sauce
Bennett's Pit BBQ- Gatlinburg - 714 River Road (BGB)
714 River Road, Gatlinburg
|Baby Back Ribs Platter
|$15.00
Wait until you try these meaty, juicy baby backs...Definitely the house specialty,
|The Family Feast Baby-Back Ribs for 4
|$54.99
The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.
|Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
|$28.00