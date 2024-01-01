Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baby back ribs in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg restaurants
Gatlinburg restaurants that serve baby back ribs

Item pic

 

The Baht

122 Spruce Lane, Gatlinburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BABY BACK RIBS$15.00
Fried Marinated baby back ribs with Chef special sauce
More about The Baht
Banner pic

 

Bennett's Pit BBQ- Gatlinburg - 714 River Road (BGB)

714 River Road, Gatlinburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Back Ribs Platter$15.00
Wait until you try these meaty, juicy baby backs...Definitely the house specialty,
The Family Feast Baby-Back Ribs for 4$54.99
The chuckwaggon-load of smoked Bar-B-Que and all the Bar-B-Que beans, potato salad, cole slaw and bread you need to feed the hands; plenty for everybody.
Baby Back Ribs Full Rack$28.00
More about Bennett's Pit BBQ- Gatlinburg - 714 River Road (BGB)

