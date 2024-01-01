Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg restaurants
Gatlinburg restaurants that serve brisket

Bennett's Pit BBQ- Gatlinburg - 714 River Road (BGB)

714 River Road, Gatlinburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Brisket Philly Sandwich$16.00
We take our slow smoked brisket and top it with sauteed onions, green peppers and jalapenos, add 2 slices of Pepper Jack cheese and serve on a toasted Ciabatta bun.
Spicy Brisket Philly Sand$16.00
We take our slow smoked brisket and top it with sauteed onions, green peppers and jalapenos, add 2 slices of Pepper Jack cheese and serve on a toasted Ciabatta bun.
Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Tender, juicy, slow smoked & sliced beef brisket.
More about Bennett's Pit BBQ- Gatlinburg - 714 River Road (BGB)
Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina - Gatlinburg

735 Parkway #1, Gatlinburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Brisket Chimichanga$17.99
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla | Monterrey Cheese | Topped w/ Queso
Comes With: Setup | Refried Beans | Fresh Mex Rice
El Toro (Smoked Brisket Burrito)$17.99
Mesquite Smoked Brisket | Charro Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice
Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side.
Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños
More about Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina - Gatlinburg

