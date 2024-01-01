Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg restaurants
Gatlinburg restaurants that serve burritos

Split Rail Eats

849 Glades Rd Suite 1B1, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, Gatlinburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, Swaggerty’s sausage, cheddar cheese and tater tots with salsa on the side
Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina - Gatlinburg

735 Parkway #1, Gatlinburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
La Vaca (Beef Burrito)$16.99
Seasoned Beef | Refried Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice
Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side.
Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños
El Toro (Smoked Brisket Burrito)$17.99
Mesquite Smoked Brisket | Charro Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice
Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side.
Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños
El Cerdo (Shredded Pork Burrito)$17.99
Pork Carnitas | Charro Beans | Monterrey Cheese | Mexican Rice
Served with Sauce of Choice. Served with Choice of Side.
Served with Lettuce | Guacamole | Pico De Gallo | Cilantro Sour Cream | Jalapeños
