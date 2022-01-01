Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg restaurants
Gatlinburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Big Daddy's Gatlinburg

714 River Road, Gatlinburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wood Roasted Chicken Salad$11.99
A boneless chicken breast added to your choice of house, garden, or Caesar salad.
More about Big Daddy's Gatlinburg
Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen image

 

Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen

1244 East Parkway, Gatlinburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
JOE Chicken Salad$8.99
White meat chicken & a touch of pineapple for a savory and sweet flavor! Served with lettuce and tomato.
Fried Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen

