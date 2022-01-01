Grilled chicken in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Bennett's Pit BBQ- Gatlinburg
Bennett's Pit BBQ- Gatlinburg
714 River Road, Gatlinburg
|Grilled Breast of Chicken Sandwhich
|$11.99
Tender, juicy chicken breast topped with our homemade honey bbq sauce. Served on a Ciabatta roll with lettuce and tomato.
|Grilled Breast of Chicken Sand
|$11.99
Tender, juicy chicken breast topped with our homemade honey bbq sauce. Served on a Ciabatta roll with lettuce and tomato.
More about Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen
Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen
1244 East Parkway, Gatlinburg
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, seasoned and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion on Texas toast.
|Grilled chicken breast
|$4.99