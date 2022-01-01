Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg restaurants
Gatlinburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Split Rail Eats

849 Glades Rd Suite 1B1, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, Gatlinburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle on a potato bun
More about Split Rail Eats
Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen - 1244 East Parkway (JOE's)

1244 East Parkway, Gatlinburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken, seasoned and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion on Texas toast.
More about Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen - 1244 East Parkway (JOE's)

