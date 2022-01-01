Grilled chicken sandwiches in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Split Rail Eats
Split Rail Eats
849 Glades Rd Suite 1B1, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, Gatlinburg
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle on a potato bun
More about Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen - 1244 East Parkway (JOE's)
Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen - 1244 East Parkway (JOE's)
1244 East Parkway, Gatlinburg
|Grilled Chicken sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, seasoned and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion on Texas toast.