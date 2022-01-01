Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg restaurants
Gatlinburg restaurants that serve reuben

Split Rail Eats

849 Glades Rd Suite 1B1, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, Gatlinburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Polish Reuben$13.00
Grilled kielbasa with sauerkraut, dill pickles, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on rye
Turkey Reuben$13.00
Sliced turkey with sauerkraut Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on rye
More about Split Rail Eats
Item pic

 

Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen - 1244 East Parkway (JOE's)

1244 East Parkway, Gatlinburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$9.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing served hot off the grill on marbled rye.
More about Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen - 1244 East Parkway (JOE's)

