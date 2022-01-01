Reuben in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg restaurants that serve reuben
Split Rail Eats
849 Glades Rd Suite 1B1, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, Gatlinburg
|Polish Reuben
|$13.00
Grilled kielbasa with sauerkraut, dill pickles, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on rye
|Turkey Reuben
|$13.00
Sliced turkey with sauerkraut Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on rye
Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen - 1244 East Parkway (JOE's)
1244 East Parkway, Gatlinburg
|Reuben
|$9.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing served hot off the grill on marbled rye.