Gator's Dockside

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4982 New Broad Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (3069 reviews)

Popular Items

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4982 New Broad Street

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

