Gatsby's Bar

Gatsby's is full service bar in North Raleigh. we offer a very large bar with over 20 bar stools along with several table seating inside. We have a large outdoor seating area as well. Food served your way, you can bring your own food, order in from your favorites restaurants, or purchase from food trucks featured daily on our patio.

Location

6109 Maddry Oaks Court

Raleigh NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

