Korean
Gayeon
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
2020 HUDSON STREET
FORT LEE, NJ 07024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2020 HUDSON STREET, FORT LEE NJ 07024
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Sunmerry Fort Lee, NJ
Come in and enjoy!
Guru Sahib LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Ohbahm Pocha
Come in and enjoy!
LAUREN'S CHICKEN BURGER
Come in and enjoy!