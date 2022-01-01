Go
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria

SANDWICHES

504 Bay Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry Shortcake Cookie$2.95
A cookie that is almost a scone. With fresh strawberries.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.95
Bear Claw$4.95
Cowboy Cookie$2.75
With coconut, oats & chocolate chips.
Croissant$3.50
Francese Garlic Bread$8.50
Francese Baguette half loaf ready for your oven.
Toll House Cookie$1.95
An all-time favorite.
Downtowner with Sugar$4.25
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
Almond Tarragon Chicken Salad tucked inside a flaky croissant with green leaf lettuce.
Italiano Ficelle$9.95
With Molinari salami, ham, provolone, pepperoncini, vinaigrette and mayo.
See full menu

Location

504 Bay Ave

Capitola CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

