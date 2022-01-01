Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria
Thank you for choosing Gayle's!
Open daily from 7am-7pm for walk-in and order pick-up.
Please check your email inbox for your order confirmation.
All pre-placed orders must be placed by 4pm for next day pick-up. Cancellations require 48 hour notice.
SANDWICHES
504 Bay Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
504 Bay Ave
Capitola CA
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria - Holidays
Open daily from 7am-7pm.
Village Host Pizza and Grill- Capitola
Welcome to Village Host Pizza & Grill!
Serving the locals since 1962
Capitola Bar & Grill
Family Friendly Sports Bar with Ocean Views
Wharf House Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!