Go
Toast

Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria - Holidays

Open daily from 7am-7pm.

SANDWICHES

504 Bay Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (590 reviews)

Popular Items

Butterstar$1.75
with rainbow spinkles.
Iced Star Cookie$2.50
Red & blue patriotic star cookie.
Toll House Cookie$1.60
Everyone's favorite!
Layered Flag Cookie$2.50
Almond shortbread cookie layered in stars and stripes.
Corned Beef Dinner$21.95
Corned Beef & Cabbage with Potatoes, Carrots & Onions with Horseradish Sour Cream and a slice Irish Soda Bread.
(Dinner is available cold, to take home and heat at your convenience.)
Ginger Cookie$1.60
A spicy & sweet chewy ginger cookie rolled in granulated sugar.
Festive Trees$2.95
Vanilla shortbread dipped in retro green icing with colorful non pariels.
Butterflake Roll, 6 pack$10.50
Croissant-like, airy & buttery.
Iced Shamrock Cookie$1.95
Vanilla shortbread dipped in green icing with sprinkles.
Lemon Snowflake Cookie$2.95
with a tangy lemon glaze and crystal sugar snow.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Delivery

Location

504 Bay Ave

Capitola CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Gayle's!
Open daily from 7am-7pm for walk-in and order pick-up.
Please check your email inbox for your order confirmation.
All pre-placed orders must be placed by 4pm for next day pick-up. Cancellations require 48 hour notice.

Village Host Pizza and Grill- Capitola

No reviews yet

Welcome to Village Host Pizza & Grill!
Serving the locals since 1962

Margaritaville Capitola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capitola Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Family Friendly Sports Bar with Ocean Views

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston