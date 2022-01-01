Gaylord restaurants you'll love

Gaylord restaurants
Toast
  Gaylord

Gaylord's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Must-try Gaylord restaurants

Iron Pig Smokehouse image

 

Iron Pig Smokehouse

143 W. Main St., Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Mac$8.95
Best Seller! Our House-Made cheese sauce over Cavatappi noodles. Add your choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, or Brisket.
Beef Brisket$12.95
Best Seller! Smoked Brisket, Your choice of BBQ sauce or Horseradish sauce, on a house-made bun. Served with House Chips.
Iron Pig Burger$14.95
Half-Pound 50/50 Brisket/Chuck burger, Bacon, Pulled Pork, American
Cheese, Smokehouse sauce. Served with House Chips.
GreyStone Brews & Cues image

 

GreyStone Brews & Cues

127 W Main St, Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$2.95
Vanilla Spice
Sunrise
Alpine Tavern image

 

Alpine Tavern

220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Up North Field Greens$13.99
Dried cherries, pecans, cheddar, seasoned chicken breast,
carrots & raspberry walnut vinaigrette
Turkey Club$12.99
Roasted turkey with crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce,tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$10.95
With house made cheese ale dip
Snowbelt Brewing Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS

Snowbelt Brewing Co.

132 W. Main St, Gaylord

Avg 4.5 (378 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tur-Ba-Cado$13.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, guacamole, herb mayo, and gouda cheese, served on a toasted ciabatta bread
Spin Dip & Pita Points$10.00
House made spinach artichoke dip served with warm pita points
Quesadilla$12.00
Large flour tortilla filled with queso and your choice of smoked brisket or grilled chicken and served with tortilla chips and your choice of sour cream, guacamole, salsa, or queso
Soup and Noodz image

 

Soup and Noodz

139 W. Main St, Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Turkey Bacon Wrap$7.95
Spaghetti & Meatballs T&M$11.95
French Onion$4.95
Porter Haus image

 

Porter Haus

3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Chicken Sand$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Swiss Cheese
Tacos$14.00
Your choice of 3 Tacos.
Shrimp, Shaved Prime Rib, Buffalo Fried Chicken soft tacos topped with Haus made sauces , Pico, lettuce and cheese.
BBQ Pork Tacos served with Honey Mustard slaw and Scallions
Haus Burger$13.00
Loaded up with all your favorite's! Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Mary's Stein Haus image

 

Mary's Stein Haus

330 W Main St, Gaylord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Schnitzels$24.00
Pick Your Schnitzel!! Choose from Veal (+$3) Pork or Chicken and top it with Mushroom Onion Gravy (Jagerschnitzel), Lemon Chive sauce or Roasted Parmesan Garlic cream sauce. Served over Spaetzle and your choice of one side
Beef Rouladen$12.00
Pickles, onions, Dijon mustard rolled in Top Round, seasoned and topped with beef gravy and Gruyere Cheese sauce.
Bavarian Pretzels$9.00
The Perfect Match of Soft & Salty! Served with Beer Cheese!
Crave image

 

Crave

148 West Main Street, Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.00
Served with crostini
Crave Cheese Bread$8.00
Served with a side of homemade pizza sauce
CRAVE Your OWN$10.00
Banner pic

 

Bennethum's Northern Inn

3917 OLD US HIGHWAY 27 S., Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Abi's Bistro

324 W Main St, Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
