Gaylord restaurants you'll love

More about Iron Pig Smokehouse
Iron Pig Smokehouse
143 W. Main St., Gaylord
|Popular items
|Loaded Mac
|$8.95
Best Seller! Our House-Made cheese sauce over Cavatappi noodles. Add your choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, or Brisket.
|Beef Brisket
|$12.95
Best Seller! Smoked Brisket, Your choice of BBQ sauce or Horseradish sauce, on a house-made bun. Served with House Chips.
|Iron Pig Burger
|$14.95
Half-Pound 50/50 Brisket/Chuck burger, Bacon, Pulled Pork, American
Cheese, Smokehouse sauce. Served with House Chips.
More about GreyStone Brews & Cues
GreyStone Brews & Cues
127 W Main St, Gaylord
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll
|$2.95
|Vanilla Spice
|Sunrise
More about Alpine Tavern
Alpine Tavern
220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord
|Popular items
|Up North Field Greens
|$13.99
Dried cherries, pecans, cheddar, seasoned chicken breast,
carrots & raspberry walnut vinaigrette
|Turkey Club
|$12.99
Roasted turkey with crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce,tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough
|Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
|$10.95
With house made cheese ale dip
More about Snowbelt Brewing Co.
SOUPS • SALADS
Snowbelt Brewing Co.
132 W. Main St, Gaylord
|Popular items
|Tur-Ba-Cado
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, guacamole, herb mayo, and gouda cheese, served on a toasted ciabatta bread
|Spin Dip & Pita Points
|$10.00
House made spinach artichoke dip served with warm pita points
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Large flour tortilla filled with queso and your choice of smoked brisket or grilled chicken and served with tortilla chips and your choice of sour cream, guacamole, salsa, or queso
More about Soup and Noodz
Soup and Noodz
139 W. Main St, Gaylord
|Popular items
|Avocado Turkey Bacon Wrap
|$7.95
|Spaghetti & Meatballs T&M
|$11.95
|French Onion
|$4.95
More about Porter Haus
Porter Haus
3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD
|Popular items
|Avocado Chicken Sand
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Swiss Cheese
|Tacos
|$14.00
Your choice of 3 Tacos.
Shrimp, Shaved Prime Rib, Buffalo Fried Chicken soft tacos topped with Haus made sauces , Pico, lettuce and cheese.
BBQ Pork Tacos served with Honey Mustard slaw and Scallions
|Haus Burger
|$13.00
Loaded up with all your favorite's! Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
More about Mary's Stein Haus
Mary's Stein Haus
330 W Main St, Gaylord
|Popular items
|Schnitzels
|$24.00
Pick Your Schnitzel!! Choose from Veal (+$3) Pork or Chicken and top it with Mushroom Onion Gravy (Jagerschnitzel), Lemon Chive sauce or Roasted Parmesan Garlic cream sauce. Served over Spaetzle and your choice of one side
|Beef Rouladen
|$12.00
Pickles, onions, Dijon mustard rolled in Top Round, seasoned and topped with beef gravy and Gruyere Cheese sauce.
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$9.00
The Perfect Match of Soft & Salty! Served with Beer Cheese!
More about Crave
Crave
148 West Main Street, Gaylord
|Popular items
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$9.00
Served with crostini
|Crave Cheese Bread
|$8.00
Served with a side of homemade pizza sauce
|CRAVE Your OWN
|$10.00
More about Bennethum's Northern Inn
Bennethum's Northern Inn
3917 OLD US HIGHWAY 27 S., Gaylord
More about Abi's Bistro
Abi's Bistro
324 W Main St, Gaylord