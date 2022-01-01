Gaylord American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Gaylord
Alpine Tavern
220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord
|Up North Field Greens
|$13.99
Dried cherries, pecans, cheddar, seasoned chicken breast,
carrots & raspberry walnut vinaigrette
|Turkey Club
|$12.99
Roasted turkey with crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce,tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough
|Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
|$10.95
With house made cheese ale dip
Porter Haus
3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD
|Avocado Chicken Sand
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Swiss Cheese
|Tacos
|$14.00
Your choice of 3 Tacos.
Shrimp, Shaved Prime Rib, Buffalo Fried Chicken soft tacos topped with Haus made sauces , Pico, lettuce and cheese.
BBQ Pork Tacos served with Honey Mustard slaw and Scallions
|Avocado Cobb
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, Egg, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Avacado, Corn with Haus Vinaigrette. Try topping it with SHRIMP!
Add Chicken $6 Shrimp $7 or Steak $8
Mary's Stein Haus
330 W Main St, Gaylord
|Schnitzels
|$24.00
Pick Your Schnitzel!! Choose from Veal (+$3) Pork or Chicken and top it with Mushroom Onion Gravy (Jagerschnitzel), Lemon Chive sauce or Roasted Parmesan Garlic cream sauce. Served over Spaetzle and your choice of one side
|Bratwurst
|$12.00
2 Beer Brats served with Sauerkraut, onions, Dijon Mustard and roasted pepper medley on beer buns. Upgrade to Pretzel Buns $2
|Beef Rouladen
|$12.00
Pickles, onions, Dijon mustard rolled in Top Round, seasoned and topped with beef gravy and Gruyere Cheese sauce.