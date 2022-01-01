Gaylord American restaurants you'll love

Alpine Tavern image

 

Alpine Tavern

220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Up North Field Greens$13.99
Dried cherries, pecans, cheddar, seasoned chicken breast,
carrots & raspberry walnut vinaigrette
Turkey Club$12.99
Roasted turkey with crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce,tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$10.95
With house made cheese ale dip
More about Alpine Tavern
Porter Haus image

 

Porter Haus

3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Chicken Sand$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and Swiss Cheese
Tacos$14.00
Your choice of 3 Tacos.
Shrimp, Shaved Prime Rib, Buffalo Fried Chicken soft tacos topped with Haus made sauces , Pico, lettuce and cheese.
BBQ Pork Tacos served with Honey Mustard slaw and Scallions
Avocado Cobb$14.00
Mixed Greens, Egg, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Avacado, Corn with Haus Vinaigrette. Try topping it with SHRIMP!
Add Chicken $6 Shrimp $7 or Steak $8
More about Porter Haus
Mary's Stein Haus image

 

Mary's Stein Haus

330 W Main St, Gaylord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Schnitzels$24.00
Pick Your Schnitzel!! Choose from Veal (+$3) Pork or Chicken and top it with Mushroom Onion Gravy (Jagerschnitzel), Lemon Chive sauce or Roasted Parmesan Garlic cream sauce. Served over Spaetzle and your choice of one side
Bratwurst$12.00
2 Beer Brats served with Sauerkraut, onions, Dijon Mustard and roasted pepper medley on beer buns. Upgrade to Pretzel Buns $2
Beef Rouladen$12.00
Pickles, onions, Dijon mustard rolled in Top Round, seasoned and topped with beef gravy and Gruyere Cheese sauce.
More about Mary's Stein Haus

