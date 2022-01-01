Brisket in
Gaylord
/
Gaylord
/
Brisket
Gaylord restaurants that serve brisket
Iron Pig Smokehouse
143 W. Main St., Gaylord
No reviews yet
Brisket Platter
$16.95
Beef Brisket
$12.95
Best Seller! Smoked Brisket, Your choice of BBQ sauce or Horseradish sauce, on a house-made bun. Served with House Chips.
More about Iron Pig Smokehouse
