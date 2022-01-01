Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caesar salad in
Gaylord
/
Gaylord
/
Caesar Salad
Gaylord restaurants that serve caesar salad
Alpine Tavern
220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Salad
$14.00
More about Alpine Tavern
Porter Haus
3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD
No reviews yet
Large Caesar Salad
$10.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce and garlic croutons with Parmesan cheese and red onion, tossed in our Haus Caesar dressing.
Add Chicken $6 Shrimp $7 or Steak $8
More about Porter Haus
