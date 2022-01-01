Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Gaylord

Go
Gaylord restaurants
Toast

Gaylord restaurants that serve caesar salad

Alpine Tavern image

 

Alpine Tavern

220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
More about Alpine Tavern
Item pic

 

Porter Haus

3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Caesar Salad$10.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce and garlic croutons with Parmesan cheese and red onion, tossed in our Haus Caesar dressing.
Add Chicken $6 Shrimp $7 or Steak $8
More about Porter Haus

Browse other tasty dishes in Gaylord

Cornbread

Chicken Salad

Brisket

Salmon

Quesadillas

Key Lime Pies

Bruschetta

Reuben

Map

More near Gaylord to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston