Caprese salad in Gaylord

Gaylord restaurants
Gaylord restaurants that serve caprese salad

Porter Haus

3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$4.99
Mixed greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Onions and Tomatoes and Croutons with your Choice of Dressing
More about Porter Haus
Crave - 148 W Main St

148 West Main Street, Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.00
More about Crave - 148 W Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Gaylord

Reuben

Salmon

Garden Salad

Turkey Clubs

Greek Salad

Caesar Salad

Bruschetta

Fried Pickles

