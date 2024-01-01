Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Gaylord
/
Gaylord
/
Chicken Wraps
Gaylord restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Alpine Tavern
220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord
No reviews yet
Southwest Chicken Wrap
$14.00
Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch.
More about Alpine Tavern
Porter Haus
3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD
No reviews yet
Chicken Wrap
$14.00
More about Porter Haus
