Fried pickles in Gaylord

Gaylord restaurants
Gaylord restaurants that serve fried pickles

Alpine Tavern image

 

Alpine Tavern

220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$11.00
Served with chipolte ranch
More about Alpine Tavern
Main pic

 

Mary's Stein Haus

330 W Main St, Gaylord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$9.00
Bite Size pickle chunks flash fried and served with curry ranch!
More about Mary's Stein Haus

