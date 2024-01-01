Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Gaylord

Gaylord restaurants
Gaylord restaurants that serve patty melts

Alpine Tavern image

 

Alpine Tavern

220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$16.00
More about Alpine Tavern
Item pic

 

Porter Haus

3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$14.00
A Juicy Burger topped with melted Swiss, caramelized onions and mushrooms on toasted Rye bread
More about Porter Haus

