Reuben in Gaylord

Gaylord restaurants
Gaylord restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Iron Pig Smokehouse

143 W. Main St., Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$14.95
Smoked Corned beef, Swiss, Kraut, 1000 Island & Dijon mustard
More about Iron Pig Smokehouse
Alpine Tavern image

 

Alpine Tavern

220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Reuben$14.00
Roasted turkey with, coleslaw, swiss cheese and french dressing on marble rye bread.
Traditional Reuben$14.00
Tender house braised corned beef with sauerkraut & Swiss cheese with
1000 Island dressing on toasted marble rye.
Super Reuben$17.00
More about Alpine Tavern
Porter Haus image

 

Porter Haus

3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$14.00
Freshly Shaved Corned Beef piled high topped with melted Swiss on Marbled rye with Sauerkraut & Thousand Island
Reuben Rolls$10.00
Flash Fried Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Cheese wontons served with Thousand Island! A Haus Favorite!!
More about Porter Haus
Main pic

 

Mary's Stein Haus

330 W Main St, Gaylord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Balls$10.00
More about Mary's Stein Haus

