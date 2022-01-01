Reuben in Gaylord
Iron Pig Smokehouse
143 W. Main St., Gaylord
|Reuben
|$14.95
Smoked Corned beef, Swiss, Kraut, 1000 Island & Dijon mustard
Alpine Tavern
220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord
|Turkey Reuben
|$14.00
Roasted turkey with, coleslaw, swiss cheese and french dressing on marble rye bread.
|Traditional Reuben
|$14.00
Tender house braised corned beef with sauerkraut & Swiss cheese with
1000 Island dressing on toasted marble rye.
|Super Reuben
|$17.00
Porter Haus
3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD
|Reuben
|$14.00
Freshly Shaved Corned Beef piled high topped with melted Swiss on Marbled rye with Sauerkraut & Thousand Island
|Reuben Rolls
|$10.00
Flash Fried Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Cheese wontons served with Thousand Island! A Haus Favorite!!