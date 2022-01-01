Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Gaylord

Go
Gaylord restaurants
Toast

Gaylord restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Iron Pig Smokehouse

143 W. Main St., Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Brined & Smoked Shrimp, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Guacamole cream sauce, & corn & bean salsa.
More about Iron Pig Smokehouse
Alpine Tavern image

 

Alpine Tavern

220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Wonton Tacos$17.00
More about Alpine Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Gaylord

Waffles

Tacos

Pies

Meatloaf

Cornbread

Salmon

Chili

Brisket

Map

More near Gaylord to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston