Shrimp tacos in
Gaylord
/
Gaylord
/
Shrimp Tacos
Gaylord restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Iron Pig Smokehouse
143 W. Main St., Gaylord
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$12.95
Brined & Smoked Shrimp, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Guacamole cream sauce, & corn & bean salsa.
More about Iron Pig Smokehouse
Alpine Tavern
220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord
No reviews yet
Shrimp Wonton Tacos
$17.00
More about Alpine Tavern
