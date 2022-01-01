Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey clubs in
Gaylord
/
Gaylord
/
Turkey Clubs
Gaylord restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Alpine Tavern
220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord
No reviews yet
Turkey Club
$14.00
Roasted turkey with crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce,tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough
More about Alpine Tavern
Crave
148 West Main Street, Gaylord
No reviews yet
Turkey Sandwich
$12.00
More about Crave
