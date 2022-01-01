Go
Gazebo Cafe image
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Gazebo Cafe

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1717 Reviews

$$

1016-1018 Decatur St.

New Orleans, LA 70116

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

1016-1018 Decatur St., New Orleans LA 70116

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Frenchmen Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sylvain

No reviews yet

Sylvain is an unruly southern bistro for locals in the French Quarter with inspired cocktails that riff on the classics. Here, we laugh loudly, shoot whiskey and linger amongst friends old and new.

SukhoThai New Orleans

No reviews yet

Classical Thai Cuisine - uncompromising authenticity, bold Thai spices, healthy ingredients. From seafood specialties to dazzling noodles to vegan favorites, we have something to please everyone.

Dat Dog

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gazebo Cafe

orange star4.5 • 1717 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston