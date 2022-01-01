Go
GARDEN BAR image

GARDEN BAR

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

319 SW Washington St

Portland, OR 97204

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

AVO-COBB-O GBX
romaine, crispy bacon, avocado, cage free egg, blue cheese, pickled red onions, red wine vinaigrette
suggest add herb roasted chicken +$3
TACO THE TOWN GBX
romaine, avocado, black beans, TILLAMOOK cheddar, tortilla chips, roasted corn, diced jalapenos, cilantro lime vinaigrette
suggested add herb roasted chicken +$3
BLISS DETOX GBX
kale, romaine, avocado, organic rainbow carrots, pickled beets, apple, radishes, pickled onion, pepitas, pink peppercorn + cider vinaigrette, GB seed blend

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

319 SW Washington St, Portland OR 97204

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

REBEL REBEL

No reviews yet

RAVEN'S MANOR

No reviews yet

Haunted Mansion Themed Cocktail Lounge

AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Downtown Portland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spark

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GARDEN BAR

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston