GARDEN BAR
Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
319 SW Washington St
Portland, OR 97204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
319 SW Washington St, Portland OR 97204
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
RAVEN'S MANOR
Haunted Mansion Themed Cocktail Lounge
AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Downtown Portland
Come in and enjoy!
Spark
Come in and enjoy!