GBury2Go
Take Out for Everyone! From Vegan to Fried Chicken We Do Our Best! Open All Day Everyday 8AM - 10PM
Smoothies
Coffee
Made to Order
Cooler & Freezer Items
Catering
2249 New London Turnpike
Popular Items
Location
2249 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Sayulita
A little piece of Mexico in South Glastonbury, Connecticut! Fun, laid back vibe reminicent of the small surfing village of Sayulita on Mexico's Pacific coast! Great margaritas and inspired cuisine always made from the freshest and highest quality ingredients.
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
Kitchen and bagelry featuring gourmet bagel sandwiches and salads inspired by local farms and house made ingredients.
Square Peg Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Cotton Hollow Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!