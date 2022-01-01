Go
Take Out for Everyone! From Vegan to Fried Chicken We Do Our Best! Open All Day Everyday 8AM - 10PM
Smoothies
Coffee
Made to Order
Cooler & Freezer Items
Catering

2249 New London Turnpike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hand Made Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.95
Cabbage, Carrots, & Seasoning in a Spring Roll Wrapper
Onion Rings$7.00
Ramen$8.95
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$10.00
Seasoned Fries$5.00
Drunken Noodles$10.00
Choice of noodles, mixed with garlic, shallot, sun dried tomatoes, carrots, bok choy, & snow peas in a sweet chili sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Chicken Breast, Pickled Red Cabbage & Spicy Mayo.
Crispy Sweet & Spicy Cauliflower$8.95
Asian Chopped / Sesame Vinaigrette$9.00
Pickled red cabbage, bok choy, carrots, red bell peppers with crispy wontons or rice noodles.
House-Ground Burger$9.95
Choose your toppings!
Location

2249 New London Turnpike

Glastonbury CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
