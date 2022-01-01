Go
Toast

GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar

GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar specializes in an international array of delicious grilled cheese, mac & cheese, and “tomato soup with a kick”. Guests can also create their own spin on these classics. Our doors opened in April 2014 to long lines. It seems people really do love grilled cheese (thankfully ours as well). We are located half a block from the White House and our spot is a great choice for visitors to the National Mall and Renwick Gallery.

1730 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese$9.00
Choice of Bread, Cheese, Meat, Veggies and Spreads
Buffalo Blue$10.00
White Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Chicken, Diced Red Onion, Buffalo Sauce
Coke Can$2.50
California Dreamin'$12.00
Sourdough, Mozzarella, Chicken, Avocado, Honey BBQ Ranch
Cubano$11.00
White Bread, Swiss Cheese, Roast Pork, Ham, Pickles, Dijon Mustard
Arnold Palmer$3.50
Half Homemade Lemonade, Half Unsweetened Iced Tea
Bottled Water$2.00
Homemade Lemonade$3.50
Fresh-Squeezed Homemade Lemonade
Young American$10.00
Sourdough Bread, American Cheese, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes
Carolina BBQ$11.00
White Bread, Cheddar Cheese, Mac & Cheese, Roast Pork, Jalapeños, BBQ Sauce
See full menu

Location

1730 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bottom Line

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Officina Cafe

No reviews yet

Chef Nicholas Stefanelli brings Officina Cafe to the heart of the Washington D.C.’s bustling downtown neighborhood as he debuts the second outpost of his Wharf flagship at Carr Properties’ office building, The Hub. Tasked with re-inventing the ‘typical’ office experience, Stefanelli brings Michelin-starred, chef-driven cuisine to building tenants, employees, residents, and visiting guests.

Butter Chicken Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Sesame x Lunch Link

No reviews yet

Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston