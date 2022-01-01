Go
First opened in the 1980's Ritzy's has now made its comeback to Columbus. We still serve our signature crispy edge hamburgers, shoestring french fries, natural casing hot dogs that "pop", and of course our award winning house made ice creams!

4615 N High Street

Popular Items

"Itzy Ritzy" Single$4.99
Our signature 3.2 oz crispy edged hamburger, you will select all the toppings you like to complete your masterpiece.
Side of Cheese Sauce$0.75
All Beef Hot Dog$3.59
All Beef Hot Dog that still has that signature snap when you bite it topped with your choice of toppings, to create hot dog bliss.
Shoestring French Fries$2.79
"Grand Ritz" Triple$8.99
If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like
Ice Cream$3.99
Grilled Cheese$4.25
Milkshake - 16oz$5.99
"The Ritz" Double$6.99
*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.2 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
It's BACK! Ritzy's famous Grilled Chicken Sandwich. A tender chicken breast filet on a buttery toasted bun...topped how you like it!
Location

4615 N High Street

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
