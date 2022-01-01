Geaghan Bros. Brewing Co.
Geaghan Bros. Brewing Co. Tasting Room Proudly serving traditional American style brews with a new age approach.
34 Abbott Street
Brewer ME
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
