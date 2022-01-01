Go
GearHouse Brewing

We are a small craft brew pub, aiming to produce high-quality, farm influenced ales and lagers with a focus on supporting our local resources and highlighting the Cumberland Valley region of Central Pennsylvania.

253 Grant Street

Wagyu Cheesesteak$14.00
Saturday Special - 11 Oaks Farms' Shaved Wagyu / American / Grilled Onion / Mayo / Italian Roll. Served with house cut fries.
Classic Double$12.00
Two Smashed Patties / American / Special Sauce / Lettuce / Pickles / Shaved Onion / Martins Roll. Served with house cut fries.
Chicken Cheesesteak$12.50
Thursday Special - Chopped Chicken / American / Grilled Onion / Mayo / Hoagie Roll. Served with house fries.
Canary In The Coal Mine 4PK$14.00
American Blonde Ale
Light, crisp & refreshing with notes of light toast and wheat.
ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 15
Hot Chicken$17.00
Fried Chicken / Spicy Chili Oil / Buttermilk Ranch / Pickles / Lettuce / Martin's Roll. Served with house cut fries.
Rodeo Burger$14.00
Two Smashed Patties / Bacon / BBQ / Cheddar / Pickled Jalapeno / Crispy Shallot / Martin's Roll. Served with house cut fries.
Fried Brussels$10.00
Tahini Dressing / Golden Raisin / Crispy Garlic / Cashews
York City Soft Pretzel - Double$11.00
2x 12" Bavarian style pretzels served with beer cheese & grainy mustard
Kids Burger$7.00
Single Smashed Patty / American / Martin's Potato Roll. Served with house cut fries.
Location

253 Grant Street

Chambersburg PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am


