Gecko Grill Gilbert

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

4341 E Baseline Rd • $

Avg 4 (835 reviews)

Bean&Cheese Burro$7.49
Mini Chimis$11.99
3 chicken and 3 beef mini chimis served with your choice of guacamole, sour cream or jalapeno cream cheese.
Bean Mini Chimis$10.99
Six delicious mini chimis filled with beans, cheese and served with your choice of jalapeño cream cheese, sour cream or guacamole
Soft Taco$5.79
Corn tortilla (regular size), your choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, asada, abodaba or chicken. Topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and cheese.
Chunky Salsa$1.79
Tomatillo Salsa$1.89
Chips 1 Pound$4.99
Cup of Famous Gecko Bean Dip$3.49
Crispy Taco$5.49
Corn tortilla (regular size), your choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, asada, abodaba or chicken. Topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and cheese.
Rice$2.49
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4341 E Baseline Rd

Gilbert AZ

Sunday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
