Gecko Grill

Dilla Libre Dos

No reviews yet

Known in the Valley for gourmet Quesadillas & creative Street Tacos, Dilla Libre Uno is a full-service Mexican Restaurant with Vegan & Vegetarian options and Craft Cocktails. Dilla Libre breaks the stereotypes of traditional taco fare & dishes out Loaded Quesadillas (Carne, Chicken, Impossible Vegan Meat, etc.), Street Tacos & Classic Appetizers, including: Elote, Vegan Chile Con Queso and more. In the mood for some Tequila? Try our amazing Mezcal Flights or one of our other Signature Cocktails. We offer Catering Options for Private Parties, Corporate Mixers & Events as well as two available Food Trucks.

