Go
Toast

Gecko Grill

Come in and enjoy!

7707 E McDowell Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Combo #5$15.99
Two enchiladas. Served with rice & beans.
Combo #3$15.49
2 Crispy tacos. Served with rice & beans.
Mini Chimis$11.99
3 chicken and 3 beef mini chimis served with your choice of guacamole, sour cream or jalapeno cream cheese.
Guacamole$1.79
Mexico City Street Tacos$3.79
Small corn tortilla filled with cilantro, onion, cabbage and your choice of meat or shrimp.
Rice$2.49
Beans$2.49
Bean&Cheese Burro$7.49
Gecko Quesadilla Grande$17.49
Your choice of meat, our blended cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and guacamole folded into a fresh flour tortilla.
Crispy Taco$5.49
Corn tortilla (regular size), your choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, asada, abodaba or chicken. Topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and cheese.
See full menu

Location

7707 E McDowell Rd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bei Express

No reviews yet

High Quality sushi, For Your Convenience.

Dilla Libre Dos

No reviews yet

Known in the Valley for gourmet Quesadillas & creative Street Tacos, Dilla Libre Uno is a full-service Mexican Restaurant with Vegan & Vegetarian options and Craft Cocktails. Dilla Libre breaks the stereotypes of traditional taco fare & dishes out Loaded Quesadillas (Carne, Chicken, Impossible Vegan Meat, etc.), Street Tacos & Classic Appetizers, including: Elote, Vegan Chile Con Queso and more. In the mood for some Tequila? Try our amazing Mezcal Flights or one of our other Signature Cocktails. We offer Catering Options for Private Parties, Corporate Mixers & Events as well as two available Food Trucks.

Bei Sushi - Scottsdale Rd

No reviews yet

Scottsdale's favorite neighborhood sushi bar

Ahipoki

No reviews yet

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston