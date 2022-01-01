Go
Geer Street Garden

Welcome to GSG, Pandemic Edition!

644 Foster Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1342 reviews)

Popular Items

The Pile$16.00
French Fries with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeno, Fried Chicken, Gravy, Cheese Sauce & choice of 2 sauces
Fried Chicken Plate$16.00
3 pieces boneless fried chicken with potato salad & green beans
Local Pasture Raised Burger$15.00
With lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of side
Banana Pudding$8.00
with fresh banana, vanilla wafers, and whipped cream
Fish Tacos$16.00
3 Grilled or Fried local catfish tacos with pico de gallo, salsa verde, crema, slaw, optional guacamole
Tofu Banh Mi$14.00
Crispy tofu, hoisin, carrot, daikon, marinated cucumber, herbs on baguette, with choice of side
Fresh Cut Fries$6.00
With Choice of 2 sauces
Fried Chicken Arugula Salad$12.00
With fried chicken, hard boiled eggs, parmesan & ranch dressing
Cobb Salad$13.00
With roasted chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, hard boiled egg & tomato
Reuben$14.00
With corned beef, swiss, suaerkraut, 1000 Island, choice of side
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

644 Foster Street

Durham NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

