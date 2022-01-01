Brewpubs & Breweries
Geezers Brewery
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
225 E Fifth Ave
Knoxville, TN 37917
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
225 E Fifth Ave, Knoxville TN 37917
Nearby restaurants
K Brew - North Knox
Come in and enjoy!
Ale-Raes
Come in and enjoy!
Xul Beer Co
BEER!
Next Level Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!