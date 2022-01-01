Go
Geja's Cafe

Geja's Cafe's Fondue To-Go is a fun and unique spin on take out.
Our Fondue's are packaged hot and is ready to eat!

SEAFOOD • FONDUE • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

340 W. Armitage • $$$

Avg 4.7 (7243 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Meal w/ Cabernet$60.00
1 Quart of Cheese Fondue,
1 Quart of Chocolate Fondue,
Dippers for 4 for Both,
1 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Live Music
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

340 W. Armitage

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
