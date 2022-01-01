Go
Gelsinger's Meats Market Deli

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2016 Montrose Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Butcher Burger$14.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, 1000 on a Brioche Bun
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese$14.95
Provolone, Cheddar, Choice of Meat or Avocado, Grilled Tomato & Choice of Bread
Roast Beef Dip$14.95
House Roasted Beef, Provolone, Au Jus on a French Roll
Chicken California$14.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Avocado, Garlic Mayo, Tomato & Spinach on a Ciabatta.
Angry Tri Tip$14.95
Sliced Tri Tip, Grilled Green Chilies, Caramelized Onions, Swiss, Horsey Mayo & Spinach on Ciabatta
BLAST$14.95
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Sprouts, Tomato, Garlic Mayo & Choice of Toasted Bread
Tuna Salad$14.95
Albacore Tuna, Chipotle Mayo, Pickled Jalapeno, Celery, Cilantro, Green Onion & Choice of Bread
Cobb Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens, Chicken Breast, Chopped Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Avocado and Tomato
The G.M. Club$14.95
House Roasted Turkey, Bacon, House Smoked Ham, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo & Choice of Toasted Bread
Reuben Classic$14.95
House Made Corned Beef, Swiss, Grilled Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on Grilled Rye
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2016 Montrose Ave

Montrose CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
