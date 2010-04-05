Go
Consumer picView gallery

Gelsosomo's Pizzeria

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5184 Franklin Street

Michigan City, IN 46360

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

5184 Franklin Street, Michigan City IN 46360

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Cantarito - Michigan City
orange starNo Reviews
336 DUNES PLAZA MICHIGAN CITY, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Grill
orange star4.5 • 10
701 Washington St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Local Option
orange starNo Reviews
1714 Franklin St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
orange star4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Michigan City

Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Tavern and Grill
orange star4.3 • 389
3103 E US Highway 12 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
orange star4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Grill
orange star4.5 • 10
701 Washington St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Michigan City

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Gelsosomo's Pizzeria

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston