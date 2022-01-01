Go
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

"We take great pride in offering the highest quality and service ever offered anywhere. Only natural ingredients are used in our products, along with the highest quality control standards. Our service expectations are high, but without these standards and loyal patrons, our pizzerias would not be as successful as they are today." All daily special orders must be placed by phone or in store at this time.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

5023 US-6 • $$

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)

Popular Items

Create A Sampler$12.85
Choose any three: wings, fried mushrooms, fried zucchini, mozarella sticks, fried cauliflower, jalapeno caps, santa fe egg rolls, jack and blue sticks, onion rings, breaded ravioli, or poppers.
Breadsticks$5.15
Four fresh breadsticks and a side of sauce.
LG Sausage and Pepperoni$23.50
extra cup$0.50
Specify in notes what this is an extra cup of. Example: Pizza sauce. Ranch. ect...
LG Sausage Pizza$21.80
LG Pepperoni Pizz$21.10
MED Cheese Pizza$16.00
LG Cheese Pizza$22.40
Cheesy Garlic Bread$3.95
Basket of Fries$3.90
5023 US-6

Portage IN

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
