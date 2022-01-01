Go
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2605 Laporte Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (176 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Pizza (15 inch)$20.10
Medium Pizza (13 inch)$15.80
2 Liter of Pop$2.75
Garlic Bread$3.00
Medium 13" Specialty$15.80
Choose from the following: The Works, Hot & Spicy, Veggie, Server's Choice, BBQ, Pesto, Meat Lovers, White Pizza, Buffalo Chicken, Hawaiian, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Margherita
Breadsticks with Red Sauce$5.00
4 breadstick per order
Large 15" Specialty$20.10
Choose from the following: The Works, Hot & Spicy, Veggie, Server's Choice, BBQ, Pesto, Meat Lovers, White Pizza, Buffalo Chicken, Hawaiian, Chicken Bacon Ranch, and Margherita
Extra Large Pizza (18 inch)$25.20
Small Pizza (10 inch)$11.25
Add Extra Dipping Sauces
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

2605 Laporte Ave

Valparaiso IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

