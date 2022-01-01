Go
Toast

Gemini

Seasonal take on contemporary and classic Spanish tapas.

1115 Pearl St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cauliflower a la Plancha$15.00
romesco, pickled raisins, hazelnuts (VG, GF, DF)
Tortilla de Papas$12.50
Spanish omelette, herbed aioli, mixed greens (VG, DF)
Mixta$12.00
market lettuces, white beans, cherry tomatoes, olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, and feta (VG, GF)
Manchego$8.00
Mixta$13.50
market lettuces, white beans, cherry tomatoes, olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, feta (VG, GF)
Sourdough
Patatas Bravas$7.50
crispy potatoes, salsa brava, garlic aioli
(VG)
Croquetas de Chorizo$12.50
chorizo, potato, Idiazabal
See full menu

Location

1115 Pearl St

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jax Fish House - Boulder

No reviews yet

Consistently voted to the "Best of" awards of Boulder and Denver, Jazzer's has served up the finest and freshest the ocean has to offer since 1994. At this Pearl street hotspot, prepare yourself for the welcoming, yet wild vibe that has set Jax apart from all the rest.

The Kitchen American Bistro

No reviews yet

a sexy bar & bistro shaking up killer drinks & flavors from around the world

Corrida

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blofish

No reviews yet

Fresh | Sustainable | Organic | High Quality Sushi To Go

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston