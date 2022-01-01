Located in the heart of Lincoln Park, Gemini has become everyone’s neighborhood restaurant even if they don’t live around the corner. A made-from-scratch mentality can be found throughout the dinner and brunch menus with dishes that have roots in classic American cuisine but with Midwest seasonality and sensibility. The expansive u-shaped bar serves as a focal point in the 92-seat space designed by 555 International both physically and spiritually, providing a welcoming gathering spot for its many regulars. In warmer months, the pergola-topped sidewalk patio provides a perfect escape for diners as well as their furry four-legged friends. Gemini is from partner Pauly Graves and Ballyhoo Hospitality, the Chicago restaurant group behind Lakeview’s Coda di Volpe, and Old Pueblo Cantina and Sophia Steak.



SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2075 N Lincoln Ave • $$