Gemini
Located in the heart of Lincoln Park, Gemini has become everyone’s neighborhood restaurant even if they don’t live around the corner. A made-from-scratch mentality can be found throughout the dinner and brunch menus with dishes that have roots in classic American cuisine but with Midwest seasonality and sensibility. The expansive u-shaped bar serves as a focal point in the 92-seat space designed by 555 International both physically and spiritually, providing a welcoming gathering spot for its many regulars. In warmer months, the pergola-topped sidewalk patio provides a perfect escape for diners as well as their furry four-legged friends. Gemini is from partner Pauly Graves and Ballyhoo Hospitality, the Chicago restaurant group behind Lakeview’s Coda di Volpe, and Old Pueblo Cantina and Sophia Steak.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2075 N Lincoln Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2075 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co
Located at 2121 N Clark st., Lincoln Park since 1972. A unique dining experience featuring the one of a kind Pizza Pot Pie and Oven Grinders.
Mesa Urbana
Come in and enjoy!
Za Bunker
Come in and enjoy!
Flash Dance Club
Chicago's hottest new dance club