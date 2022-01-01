Go
Located in the heart of Lincoln Park, Gemini has become everyone’s neighborhood restaurant even if they don’t live around the corner. A made-from-scratch mentality can be found throughout the dinner and brunch menus with dishes that have roots in classic American cuisine but with Midwest seasonality and sensibility. The expansive u-shaped bar serves as a focal point in the 92-seat space designed by 555 International both physically and spiritually, providing a welcoming gathering spot for its many regulars. In warmer months, the pergola-topped sidewalk patio provides a perfect escape for diners as well as their furry four-legged friends. Gemini is from partner Pauly Graves and Ballyhoo Hospitality, the Chicago restaurant group behind Lakeview’s Coda di Volpe, and Old Pueblo Cantina and Sophia Steak.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2075 N Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (3048 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts$11.00
bacon, balsamic, parmesan
Baby Wedge Salad$14.00
iceberg wedge, maple bacon, pickled red onion, tomato, buttermilk ranch, shaved blue cheese
Bill's Caesar Salad$12.00
bill's caesar dressing, torn crouton, little gem lettuce, grated & shaved parmesan
Miso Salmon$32.00
Miso Glaze, Fried Rice, Broccolini, Bok Choy, Carrot, Ginger, Cilantro
G Burger$17.00
monterey jack cheese, pancetta crisp, shaved onion, shredded lettuce, gemini aioli, fries, brioche bun
Roasted 1/2 Chicken$26.00
potato-bacon hash, citrus-thyme jus
Southern Fried Chicken$28.00
honey biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, housemade hot sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2075 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

