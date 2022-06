VEGETARIAN

Fresh artichokes are braised until tender and pan roasted, then chopped and combined with spinach, shallots and pecorino. This mixture goes into our favorite self-sealing ravioli from Piedmont, agnolotti. The pasta has a small lip on the edge to trap the sauce, major bonus and genius in design.

Our sauce pairing is made with olive oil packed ramp bottoms which are blended into a white wine reduction with lemon, parmesan, more lemon, tender ramp tops and mascarpone. If you've experienced a ramp (or at least been on the Chicago Architecture Tour), you know how important they are. We've had requests to bottle this sauce, but the ramps only give us so much time each year. Get it while the getting is good.

CONTAINS: MILK, WHEAT, EGG