Gene & Georgetti

The Bassment

No reviews yet

The Bassment, a live music lounge located below The Hampton Social, first opened in December 2015 with the vision to inspire people to enjoy live music again. Guests enter a secret entrance marked “The Tobacconist" and are led through a narrow hallway, down a short flight of steps and into a simple yet welcoming greeting room with a single aluminum aircraft-style desk and bookcase. It’s when the black curtain is pulled back that a large yet comfortable modern speakeasy bar & lounge awaits. With the 1960s British Invasion movement in mind, The Bassment’s design includes gold accents throughout, brick walls covered in street art, a long bar, a mixture of uniquely designed velvet & leather couches and a full stage. The music program features live bands performing R&B, Blues, New Orleans Funk, Soul, Jazz and Nu-Disco covers. The bar offers the finest in wine, champagne & fine spirit selections, a creative cocktail menu and a light bite menu to choose from as well.

