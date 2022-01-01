Go
Gene & Georgetti

Gene & Georgetti was founded in 1941 by Gene Michelotti and his partner Alfredo Federighi, who was nicknamed “Georgetti” after a famous Italian cyclist. Located in the heart of River North, Gene & Georgetti is Chicago’s oldest and one of its finest steakhouses. Partners Gene and “Georgetti” worked hand in hand to establish the reputation of excellence that is continued through today.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

500 N Franklin St • $$

Avg 4.4 (6622 reviews)

Popular Items

Broccolini$12.00
sautéed in garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Italian Sausage & Peppers$16.00
sweet or hot sausage, tri-colored peppers
Caesar Salad$13.00
house-made dressing, shaved parmigiano (contains anchovy)
Chicken Alla Joe$32.00
Our Signature Dish: roasted split chicken tossed with sweet bell peppers & slightly spicy and tangy pepperoncini - add hot or mild Italian sausage for extra flavor!
House Salad$7.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, black olives with our house Italian dressing
Original Garbage Salad$22.00
The G&G classic: iceberg lettuce, salami, provolone cheese, red onion, radishes, celery, tomatoes, roasted red pepper, radish, black olives, parmesan cheese, & large shrimp with our house Italian dressing
Tiramisu$8.00
Rigatoni Buttera$24.00
house-made pasta, sliced italian sausage, green peas, tomato cream sauce
Chicken (parmigiana, limone, or marsala)$29.00
Our classic Chicken Parmigiana, Limone, or Marsala style
Pappardelle Bolognese$22.00
house-made wide noodle pasta & sauce, a great side with our steaks!
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

500 N Franklin St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
