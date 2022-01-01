Go
Gene & Georgetti

Gene & Georgetti was founded in 1941 by Gene Michelotti and his partner Alfredo Federighi, who was nicknamed “Georgetti” after a famous Italian cyclist. Located in the heart of River North, Gene & Georgetti is Chicago’s oldest and one of its finest steakhouses. Partners Gene and “Georgetti” worked hand in hand to establish the reputation of excellence that is continued through today.

9421 W Higgins Rd

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.00
Catering House- Made Meatballs (Each)$2.00
Rigatoni Buttera$24.00
rigatoni pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce with Italian sausage and green peas
Mashed Potatoes$9.00
Filet Mignon 8oz.$38.00
House Made Meatballs$2.00
Shrimp Cocktail$24.00
NY Strip 14oz.$62.00
Grilled Calamari$17.00
simply grilled, lemon, e.v.o.o.
House Salad$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, black olives with our house Italian dressing
Location

9421 W Higgins Rd

Rosemont IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
