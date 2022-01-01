Go
Toast

General Porpoise Pioneer Square

General Porpoise serves doughnuts made daily with fresh eggs filled with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, custards, and creams. A rotating selection of top, quality coffees from multiple roasters are available for espresso, pour over, drip, and draft cold brew.

401 1st Ave South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberry Rhubarb$5.00
Lemon Curd$5.00
Vanilla Custard$5.00
Chocolate Marshmallow$5.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Cream$5.00
See full menu

Location

401 1st Ave South

Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Evergreens

No reviews yet

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

Altstadt

No reviews yet

Willkommen! We are a modern German restaurant in the heart of Pioneer Square. We can't wait to serve you.

Matsu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oasis

No reviews yet

The original Oasis, opened in 2002, we have been here serving the Chinatown ID and greater Seattle community for almost 20yrs! We hope to see you soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston