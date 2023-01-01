Go
Main picView gallery

The General Store at Edge O Dells - The General Store, INC

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

N555 US Hwy 12 and 16

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

N555 US Hwy 12 and 16, Wisconsin Dells WI 53965

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Edge-O-Dells Bar & Resort
orange starNo Reviews
N555 US Hwy 12 And 16 Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Land Of Natura
orange starNo Reviews
250 Natura Dr Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant - Wisconsin Dells - Wisconsin Dells -Locations
orange starNo Reviews
951 Stand Rock Road Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Mexicali Rose
orange star3.2 • 326
195 State Hwy 13 Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse
orange starNo Reviews
1015 River Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
River Walk Pub - 911 River Road
orange starNo Reviews
911 River Road Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells

The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
orange star4.4 • 1,058
732 OAK ST Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Spring Brook Resort - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.3 • 612
242 LAKE SHORE DR Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Ravina Bay Bar and Grill - Ravina Bay
orange star4.0 • 150
231 E Durkee St Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
The Sand Trap Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 76
S797 Christmas Mountain Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Wisconsin Dells

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (175 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (175 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The General Store at Edge O Dells - The General Store, INC

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston