General Shu’s

Chinese fare with menu ranging from authentic Chinese cuisine, American-Chinese cuisine & our own creations. Features a ShuBrew taproom and local wine, cider & spirits.

210 S Main St • $$

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Burnt Ends (Brisket) Fried Rice$17.00
cherry wood smoked white & Sichuan peppercorn rubbed Piedmontese Beef Brisket, dippy egg, napa cabbage, carrot, scallion, & a chinese bbq sauce
Egg Roll (1)$4.00
pork | napa cabbage | carrot | scallion | garlic | tare
1 per order
Brussels Sprouts***(ve)$9.00
wok-fried with scallions | spicy sesame-peanut sauce | roasted peanuts
Lo Mein$10.00
egg noodles | cabbage | onion | carrot | scallion
General Shu's Chicken$18.00
sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. it's our spin on general tso's.
comes with gai lan
Entrees come with white rice.
Substitute brown rice for $1.
Fried rice is not a side option.
Fried Rice$9.00
cabbage | carrot | egg | scallion
Wonton Soup$4.50
chicken broth | pork wonton | scallion
Veggie Egg Roll (1) (v)$3.50
napa & purple cabbage | carrot | shiitake mushroom | garlic | bean sprouts | 5-spice | ginger-scallion puree
1 per order
Street Noodles$16.50
wheat noodle | fried chicken | baby bok choy | carrot | sweet soy
Steamed Pork Dumplings (6)$10.00
pork | cabbage | soy-vinegar sauce | ginger-scallion drizzle on top
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
210 S Main St

Zelienople PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
