General Shu’s
Chinese fare with menu ranging from authentic Chinese cuisine, American-Chinese cuisine & our own creations. Features a ShuBrew taproom and local wine, cider & spirits.
210 S Main St • $$
210 S Main St
Zelienople PA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
